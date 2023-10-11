Black Eyed Peas to perform in Barbados this November Loop Barbados

Six-time Grammy award winning group, Black Eyed Peas, will be headlining in Barbados on November 11.

The group will be performing at the ACT (Arts and Culture, Community and Technology) Festival held at Haymans Plantation, St Peter.

Executive co-producer, Kerri Birch, during the recent media launch, held that the festival will be a melting pot of local and international talents.

“We have committed to bringing top international artistes like the Black Eyed Peas to Barbados and having our own top notch artists here from Barbados share the stage with them to wow the audiences.

As you know, in Barbados we are always talking about how we can get our artistes on the international stage, so what we decided to do was build a stage and bring the artistes here so that our own artistes have access to that international stage,” Birch indicated.

The festival will also be filled with artwork from local artists and artisans, she also revealed.

“We have engaged artists to create murals, which are going to be seen across the island and then we are going to move these murals into the festival venue for November 11. We are making sure that artists and artisans are given the chance to showcase and sell their work during the festival throughout our marketplace. Prior to event, we will also be hosting a number of pop ups across the island featuring artists from Barbados Coalition of Service Industries’ Firefly Programme,” she added.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, with Responsibility for Culture, Senator Dr Shantal Munro-Knight, who was also in attendance, praised the organisers for providing an platform for local creatives to showcase their work, and singers for collaborate with internationally acclaimed acts.

“I want to say thanks to the organisers who are ensuring that they are not only bringing an international act but they are pairing with a local act.”

“The fact you have taken an approach that says not only will we have them come but we make sure that our local artistes shares the stage is also critical. again, that builds capacity, exposure and opportunity,” said the Culture Minister.

She added that Government continues to bolster the orange economy [creative sector], but it needs the support of the private sector. Quoting the Prime Minister, she stressed: “share the burden, share the bounty”.

Munro-Knight added Government remains committed and has delivered on its promise of a 52-week events calendar. She revealed that the creative economy in Barbados has grown by 14 per cent annually post the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been delivering on that 52-week events calendar, but it wasn’t just about delivering on a series of events. It was very much about ensuring that we provide space for our creative economy to grow and to flourish. But we need partnerships to be able to deliver on that. It can’t just be something that the government does alone. Creating that space means we allow other partners to come in and also participate.”

“Within Barbados, we know that we have some of the most dynamic creatives anywhere. We can compete anywhere with anyone…but what we are intending to do is to make sure we can build the capacity to sustain that growth,” she noted.