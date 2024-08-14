BLA temporarily suspends printing of driving license cards

The Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA) is advising members of the public its that the printing of driving licence cards has been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Persons are advised to renew their driving licences as usual with the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) and to keep their receipts along with the expired driving licence card until printing has resumed.

The BLA further advised that customers’ trident identification cards will be updated to reflect the renewed status of their driving licences on payment with the BRA.

Customers who are traveling, and need to use their driving licence cards overseas, will be issued with a Driving Record Letter. This can be obtained from either branch of the BLA at The Pine, St Michael, or Holetown, St James.

Persons seeking to obtain PSV Badges, International Driving Permits, Reinstatement Licences, and Driving Records can continue to access these services at the Pine branch.

The BLA regretted any inconvenience caused and thanked persons for their cooperation and understanding.

(BLA).