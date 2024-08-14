BLA temporarily suspends printing of driving license cards

·6 min read
Home
Local News
BLA temporarily suspends printing of driving license cards
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Prime Minister’s Cup kickoff with development workshops

How to get car insurance in Barbados

Mimosa ready to bring the vibes on Crop Over Friday

Crop Over Recap: Beach House Breakfast new location, same great vibes

Bajan acts steal the show at Tipsy Music Festival

Crop Over Recap; Local artistes shine at Tipsy Music Festival

Rise Barbados promises ‘great value for money’; adds Tionne Hernandez

Valor made a 2024 comeback with a seamless sunrise breakfast party

Fifty acts for 50 years of Crop Over

Crop Over 2024 officially launched

Wednesday Aug 14

29°C
Barbados News

Customers’ trident identification cards will be updated to reflect the renewed status of their driving licences on payment with the BRA.

Rosemary Forde

7 minutes ago

The Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA) is advising members of the public its that the printing of driving licence cards has been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Persons are advised to renew their driving licences as usual with the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) and to keep their receipts along with the expired driving licence card until printing has resumed.

The BLA further advised that customers’ trident identification cards will be updated to reflect the renewed status of their driving licences on payment with the BRA.

Customers who are traveling, and need to use their driving licence cards overseas, will be issued with a Driving Record Letter. This can be obtained from either branch of the BLA at The Pine, St Michael, or Holetown, St James.

Persons seeking to obtain PSV Badges, International Driving Permits, Reinstatement Licences, and Driving Records can continue to access these services at the Pine branch.

The BLA regretted any inconvenience caused and thanked persons for their cooperation and understanding.

(BLA).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

BLA temporarily suspends printing of driving license cards

Barbados News

Water outages in St Philip tomorrow

Barbados News

August water bills delayed for some customers

More From

Barbados News

Barbados wins big: Crowned under-19 boys CAZOVA volleyball champions!

Team Barbados wins 2024 Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) under-19 volleyball championships.

Travel

See also

Caribbean Airlines launches new service to British Virgin Islands

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has announced the launch of its new route to Tortola, British Virgin Islands, commencing on October 14, 2024.  
CAL says this expansion is part of the airlines’ strate

World News

Hundreds of thousands without power in Puerto Rico after TS Ernesto

Tropical Storm Ernesto dropped torrential rain on Puerto Rico on Wednesday and left hundreds of thousands of people without power in the US territory as it threatened to strengthen into a major hurric

Barbados News

St Lucy roads undergoing construction

Animal Flower Cave Road, Chance Hill, and Jemmotts Road in St Lucy will undergo construction through Road Rehabilitation Programme.

Caribbean News

Tropical Storm Ernesto drenches northeast Caribbean

Takes aim at Puerto Rico

Barbados News

Police searching for male struck by vehicle in Wakefield Road, St John

At the time of the accident, he was wearing a blue shirt with horizontal pattern at the bottom of the shirt, grey pants and a hat.