BLA resumes limited printing of driving licence cards

The Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA) is advising its customers that from Tuesday, August 20, 2024, it has resumed printing driving licence cards at its Pine, St Michael branch.

However, printing resumes for the following only:

Persons who are first time card holders.Persons who require International Drivers licences.Persons who require the replacement of lost licences.Persons who require transfers of licence.

Persons are further advised:

These customers are advised to bring their receipts and identification cards. Persons requesting International Licences must produce their travel itinerary along with their receipt and a valid form of identification.For those who require transfers of license, their overseas licence must be presented as well.

All other persons are advised to renew their driving licences as usual with the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) and to keep their receipts along with the expired driving licence card until printing has resumed for everyone. Customers’ Trident Identification cards will be updated to reflect the renewed status of their driving licences on payment with the BRA.

In addition, persons seeking to obtain PSV Badges, International Driving Permits, Reinstatement Licences, and Driving Records can continue to access these services at the Pine branch.

The BLA regretted any inconvenience caused and thanked persons for their cooperation and understanding.

(GIS).