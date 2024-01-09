BLA offers guidance on licence renewal for senior drivers over age 75 Loop Barbados

The Road Traffic Act has been amended to increase the age limit for citizens to drive on the roads of Barbados, and the Barbados Licensing Authority will be facilitating driving licence renewals for persons over the age of 70 both online and in-person.

According to the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2023, senior drivers from the age of 75 to 84 years old, can now renew their driving licence every two years from the issued date.

Acting Chief Licensing Officer, Treca McCarthy-Broomes explained, “Previously, individuals aged 70 or older holding a driving licence were required to produce an annual medical certificate to renew their licence. Now, there is no need for senior drivers in the age group 70 to 74 years old to submit a medical certificate. However, citizens aged 75 to 84 years are required to submit a medical certificate every two years on the renewal of their driving licence. Once citizens reach the age of 85 years, they are required to submit a medical certificate every year on the renewal of their driving licence, up to the age of 87”.

The acting Chief said the Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA) was facilitating persons over the age of 70 with their renewals, but noted that full implementation of its system to accommodate this was still undergoing testing.

“Senior drivers who wish to pay for their renewals online will only be able to pay for one year presently with EZPay.gov.bb. Otherwise, they are encouraged to visit any branch of the Barbados Revenue Authority to pay in person. Once payment is completed whether in-person or online, individuals should visit the Driving Licence Plastic Card Section of the Barbados Licensing Authority in the Pine, St Michael, or Holetown, St James to collect their updated driving licence card,” McCarthy-Broomes advised.