Birthday Big Up: Peter Ram celebrates during the month of love | Loop Barbados

Three days into the month of February and the birthday love is flowing for the Bajan ‘freestyle boss” Peter Ram.

Known for his several hits including “Woman by my Side”, “All Uh We” and “Good Morning”, Ram is one of the island’s veteran entertainers whose expert talent for stringing together unrehearsed lyrics goes unmatched.

As his day of celebration unfolded, the entertainer appeared to be in a reflective mood, taking to his social media platforms to remember those who he had lost in 2021.

His Instagram post read “Another circle around the universe bring tears to my eyes coz my brother Ruben nor my best friend Jon doe din get to celebrate with me but I give thanks. I kno you watching from above the clouds as I make the journey. Guide and protect me. I give thanks once again.”

Scores of fans, supporters and fellow entertainers also took to social media to show ‘De Ramma’ some love on his day.

While sharing a picture of the two of them with accolades on display, Edwin ‘De General’ Yearwood wrote on IG: “Good company! Happy birthday to the yellow African Peter Ram! Been kicking a** for a long time another deserving of respect and honor! Full joy bredren!

On Facebook Randy Eastmond shared: “Happy Birthday to one of the realest in the game Mr Peter Yellaafrican Ram (respectfully). This dude has kept it 100% real with me from the day we first linked up ’til now. Never wavered or changed color. Wishing you a million blessings today and forever Peetoh!!! Stay blessed and stay safe!!”

Wife of the late Jon Deesy, Tracy Morgan-Forte, shared a photo of Ram with the deejay which accompanied a birthday greeting from last year. It read: “Blessed earthstrong to a REAL one – Peter Wiggins aka Peter Ram – 2 decades of friendship and collaboration, wouldn’t have it any other way, bredda, All the best on ya big day – do it like u filming for TV, general.”

Pyramid Entertainment label mate Skinny Fabulous was one of the first to extend birthday greetings to Ram on IG where he wrote: “Happy birthday my brother.”

Today, Loop joins with well-wishers in keeping the birthday vibes “pumpin” by saying “Happy Birthday Ram!”.