‘Bird’ Owen Cumberbatch has died in a tragic roadside accident Loop Barbados

‘Bird’ Owen Cumberbatch has died.

The local motorsport community is being thrown into mourning once again as police have identified today’s road fatality victim as ‘Bird’ Owen St Elmo Cumberbatch.

The 45-year-old rally driver and wrecker businessman died tragically this morning along Newbury Road when he was hit by a car.

Owen is the son of retired rally driver St Elmo Cumberbatch and the brother of Sammy Cumberbatch who also drives. The two sons were keeping their dad’s legacy and their family’s name alive and relevant on the racing circuit and even in karting.

Owen drove alongside his dad St Elmo before his retirement. He also drove with co-driver or navigator Randu Reid. No matter who accompanied him, Bird was most comfortable behind the wheel of a BMW, and the Rally Barbados fans could always count on him to take the energy and excitement high on every run. He could be guaranteed to drift or slide through a corner to the loud cheers of rally fans.

Owen resided at Emerald Park, St Philip.

The tragic accident which claimed his life occurred around 10:30 am today, January 14, 2023.

Local motorsport fans and drivers as well as other anciliary staff were still coming to grips with the untimely death of visiting rally driver Ken Block, who died on January 2, 2023, and now tragedy has struck at home.

Loop extends condolences to the Cumberbatch family.