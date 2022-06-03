BIMFC kicks off today! | Loop Barbados

International football is set to resume in Barbados this weekend.

Starting from today, the Barbados Invitational Masters Football Classic (BIMFC) will make its return, after a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the next three days, 16 teams will vie for the Over 40s title, while 10 will contest the Over 50s category.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Toronto Football Club of Friends (TFCOF) have made the journey from the north to defend their title in the Over 40s division, but they can expect some tough competition from a strong local contingent led by COW Wildey Masters, Winston Enterprises Bayland Masters, Empire Club and Deacons FC.

Brooklyn Central FC will be Trinidad & Tobago’s lone representative in this year’s competition and are also viable contenders in the Over 40s competition.

Cockney Rebels of England, Barbados Ambassadors of Canada (BAOC) and TFCOC will represent the visiting contingent, who have boisterously announced that they are here to dethrone Black Rock Masters.

Matches today will kick off at 2:00 pm at Dover and Empire, then on Saturday the action begins at 9:00 am at the same venues before moving to the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf later in the afternoon.

Defending champions in the Over 40s division TFCOF

On Sunday, the players move to a familiar and sentimental place; the National Stadium at Waterford, where many of them became local and international heroes.

The National Stadium will also host the finals of the Over 40s and Over 50s category on Monday evening.

Black Rock masters will be seeking to retain their title of Over 50s champions