‘Bigger than before!’ 2022 CIBC FCIB Walk for the Cure incident-free Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
‘Bigger than before!’ 2022 CIBC FCIB Walk for the Cure incident-free Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Ambulance responded to one call

‘Bigger than before!’ 2022 CIBC FCIB Walk for the Cure incident-free

Weather Report: Weak tropical wave approaching the island

UPDATE: Tropical wave to the east of Barbados moves 1 degree closer

Put the laws to protect Barbados’ children in place faster

NHC monitoring Tropical Wave in eastern tropical Atlantic

Police investigating unnatural death in The Gap

Barbados signs air services deal with Qatar

Fire in Rock Gap, St Michael damages two homes

Barbados drawn in Group F of Concacaf U17 Championships

Sunday Oct 02

24?C
Barbados News

As of 6pm, Inspector Cox was happy with the behaviour of the happy walker

Loop News

2 hrs ago

Inspector Cox says Walk for the Cure incident-free

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Walk for the Cure in Barbados was an incident-free success from the police standpoint.

Speaking to Loop News along the route through Waterford Bottom pass the first entrance to the National Botanical Gardens, Inspector Angus Cox said:

“It’s been running smoothly. We haven’t had any complaints of accidents.”

Asked if he thinks that Bajans were eagerly anticipating the return to the first in-person Walk for the Cure since the two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, he agreed wholeheartedly saying, “very much so!”

In respect to numbers, Inspector Cox said that from his viewpoint, “I believe Barbadians were looking forward to this because the numbers to us looking even greater than before.”

As to any issues along the route, he only pointed out that there was some traffic build-up in some areas due to the road closures, but he said that that should have been expected.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Ambulance responded to one call

Barbados News

‘Bigger than before!’ 2022 CIBC FCIB Walk for the Cure incident-free

World News

Fortunes reversing for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed

More From

Barbados News

Barbadian archer bags 2 medals in regional championship

Javier Jordan secured a gold and a silver at the Caribbean Archery Developmental Championship

See also

Barbados News

‘Bigger than before!’ 2022 CIBC FCIB Walk for the Cure incident-free

As of 6pm, Inspector Cox was happy with the behaviour of the happy walker

Barbados News

Police investigating unnatural death in The Gap

A 31-year-old was man was found dead by police at St Lawrence Gap, Christ Church around 2 am today, Saturday, October 1.
He is Corey Jamal Antonio Harvey of Gittens Road, Government Hill, St

Barbados News

Weather Report: Weak tropical wave approaching the island

It should be affecting the island tonight

Travel

Barbados signs air services deal with Qatar

Agreements will allow Barbados and Qatar to begin discussions on commercial carriers flying to island

Business

PM Mottley admits Barbados should be concerned about pound devaluation

Barbados must look to boost and modernise the tourism product to attract new visitors