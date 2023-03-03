Bigger and better Vincy Mas for 2023 Loop Barbados

Organisers of St Vincent and the Grenadines Carnival, commonly known as Vincy Mas, are promising a “full spectacle” for 2023.

Dubbed the ‘Hottest Carnival in the Caribbean’, Vincy Mas runs from June 30 to July 11.

Marketing and development officer at the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Esworth ‘Ezzie’ Roberts, says there has been an upsurge in interest for the festival as the festival returns to a state of normalcy.

“This year we are having the festival in its full splendor unlike in 2022 when we had mas as a showcase and not as a competition. This year we are having everything in full. Last year, while we had Carnival in its full sense, we still did not have participation from all of the carnival lovers because we had persons being cautious of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We are expecting persons to come out in their large numbers,” he said.

Roberts, who briefly visited Barbados after attending Trinidad and Tobago’s carnival where the members of the CDC were promoting Vincy Mas as well as the launch of their new QR Code, said patrons of this year’s festival can enjoy all of the festivities the island has to offer.

“We invite persons to come to St Vincent and The Grenadines as Vincy Mas will have a lot of activities that may make you run out of steam and that is why we call it ‘The Hottest Carnival in The Caribbean’ as it is constant events back-to-back and Vincentians come out with a lot of energy.

Our artistes must also be recognized for their ability to write songs, our producers for producing great songs and we have been blessed with a lot of outstanding artiste coming out of St Vincent and The Grenadines. The music is a driving force for St. Vincent and The Grenadines, through good music we are able to attract attention to Vincy Mas,” he said.

Some of the highlights of the festival include a show called Steel and Glitter, an all-white party called EVO, Mardi Gras which is a parade of the bands, and biggest event on the Carnival calendar – the Soca Monarch.

Following on the success of 2022, Roberts said that expectations are higher for 2023.

“In terms of inquiries for Vincy Mas, first of all I mentioned our carnival last year and persons were surprised that we had Carnival and that we had it at that magnitude. So, a lot of the footage via persons individual posts and also via our social media networks went out. Persons saw what was done in 2022 and they are expecting us to be bigger and better,” said the CDC marketing and development officer.

He added: “We are expecting thousands of persons to come to St Vincent and we are happy to be back at the stage before the pandemic. Inquiries are definitely coming in and we are seeing an uptake in our social media following and our website is also getting a lot of hits. In terms of the accommodation side of it , we have a number of hotels and guest houses in St Vincent. We also have a lot of Airbnb that are registered we are pleased that our hotel numbers over the years have increased due to Airbnb and the construction of the new hotels.”

For updates on Vincy Mas, interested persons can follow the CDC on Instagram @vincy_mas, Facebook: Vincymas, email [email protected] and or visit their website https://vincymas.vc .