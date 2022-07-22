Big 3 in Barbados rum apply for GI – Geographical Indication | Loop Barbados

Three of Barbados’ largest rum distillers, Mount Gay, Foursquare and Saint Nicholas Abbey, have jointly applied for a Geographical Indication (GI) for Barbados Rum under the Barbados Geographical Indications Act.

This is the first step by the three companies, which together hold 90 per cent of the island’s aged reserves, before registering the domain in export markets, most notably the European Union.

A GI signifies that a product’s “given quality, reputation or other characteristic…is essentially attributable to its geographic origin.” Under EU Spirits regulations, “a name shall only be protected” if the production steps which give it this quality and reputation “take place in the relevant Geographic area.”

Under the GI, Certified Barbados Rums will be required to be distilled, matured and bottled in Barbados, free of adulteration.

Government’s Special Advisor on Culture and Heritage, Senator John King speaks to the top three rum distilleries in Barbados during the Barbados Rum Reception.

Barbados Rum is a geographically linked product and is markedly influenced by the local microflora and microfauna and the climate in which it is produced. The growing of sugar cane, the mineral quality of the island’s water, the microflora of fermentation and the climate of maturation, all shape the flavour and quality of the rum.

As Mount Gay’s Master Blender Trudiann Branker explains, “If you moved the Mount Gay distillery to another country, even to another parish, the rum would have a different quality. This is the essence of a geo-linked product”

Richard Seale, Proprietor, Foursquare Distillery added, “Unless a domain is protected, Barbados Rum shipped in bulk and sold in export markets can be legally diluted with rum from cheaper sources yet still marketed as Barbados Rum. Often these rums have added sugar and oak flavouring to mask the diluted quality. Certified rums will guarantee to the consumer that the bottle is 100 per cent Barbados Rum, free of adulteration.

“Historically, like bulk sugar, rum was shipped in bulk to be matured and bottled abroad for foreign owned brands. Our economic future depends on making value-added products on the Island. A certified rum shows the consumer that the total economic value of that rum is earned in Barbados.”

Agreeing, Larry Warren, Proprietor, Saint Nicholas Abbey said, “The value of rum increases as it matures. We lose foreign exchange earnings and jobs when bulk rum is shipped abroad for further maturation and bottling outside of Barbados.”

Raphael Grisoni, Managing Director, Mount Gay further noted, “There is no downside to certification. Foreign brands can choose to continue to mature and bottle outside without the marque or bring that economic activity to Barbados and bear the marque. We are proud that 90 per cent of Mount Gay Rum is bottled in Barbados by Barbadians.”

While it is the three distillers that are pursuing the application, any producer or brand can use the marque as long as they qualify by distilling, maturing and bottling their brand on island, free of adulteration. Registration places no restriction on bulk rum shipment