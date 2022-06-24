Biden Nominates New US Ambassador To Suriname

Robert J. Faucher has been nominated to the post of ambassador to the South American CARICOM nation of Suriname.

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C, Fri. June 24, 2022: President Joe Biden has nominated a new ambassador to the South American CARICOM nation of Suriname that has just come into oil wealth.

Robert J. Faucher has been nominated to the post. He is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of minister-counselor and has served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations (CSO) since 2019, including being the Acting Assistant Secretary for CSO throughout 2021.

If confirmed by the Senate, Faucher will replace Karen L. Williams, who was nominated by Donald Trump in July 2018.

Faucher was previously Director for the Office of Western European Affairs in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and also held positions as director in the offices of United Nations (UN) Political Affairs and UN Specialized and Technical Agencies in the Bureau of International Organization Affairs.

Faucher joined the Foreign Service in 1985 and served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at U.S. Embassies in Belgium, Ireland, Suriname and Luxembourg.

His other overseas postings include the Netherlands, the U.S. Mission to the European Union, and the United Kingdom. His prior Washington service includes Deputy Office Director in the Office of European Union Affairs, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs; Special Assistant in the Bureau of Intelligence and Research; and Attorney Advisor for the Middle East and South Asia in the Legal Adviser’s Office.

The Landstuhl, German immigrant grew up in Arizona, and holds B.A. and J.D./M.B.A. degrees from Arizona State University, an L.L.M. degree in European Union Law from Edinburgh University, and an M.S. degree in National Security Studies from the National Defense University’s National War College. He also speaks Dutch and French.