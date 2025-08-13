Bid for ‘fairer’ school placings

Government is set to scrap the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Exam in favour of a fairer, more comprehensive system for placing students in secondary schools, starting from the 2028 academic year.

Minister of Educational Transformation Chad Blackman told the House of Assembly yesterday that the revamped model would combine continuous assessment from Classes 3 and 4 in primary schools, with a modified national written exam, each carrying equal weight.

During a 90-minute Ministerial Statement that dealt with the overall transformation of the education sector, he said the shift was designed to capture a broader picture of students’ abilities, moving beyond mathematics and language arts, to include social studies, science, citizenship, and alternative assessments like projects, portfolios and reflective journals.

Blackman said the new model would allow every child to enter secondary school with a detailed learner profile outlining strengths, learning styles and areas needing supporting formation that could guide teachers from Day 1.

Competency-based system

Placement will also consider school choice, geography and gender equity, with a 50-50 split between students from within a school’s catchment area and those outside.

“This blended, competencybased approach will strengthen equity, build confidence and ensure every child’s unique journey is supported,” he added.

The minister said the upcoming model would replace the traditional single exam, known for decades as the Common Entrance or 11-Plus, with a hybrid, competencybased system that better reflects student abilities and growth.

“Starting with September 2028, we will introduce a new student placement process that incorporates performance data from Classes 3 and 4, alongside a modified national written exam, for a more equitable and comprehensive evaluation,” he stated.

The revamped system will also incorporate a “progressive student profile” that follows children into secondary school, enabling more targeted and personalised teaching.

Assessment process

Additionally, the model will consider both student choice and geographic location to promote gender equity and fair access to schools.

Blackman said a shift towards a more balanced and interdisciplinary approach was a must.

“This recognises the diverse ways students learn and communicate understanding, fostering creativity and critical thinking.”

The assessment process will adopt a blended evaluation method, consisting of 50 per cent standardised written exams and 50 per cent continuous assessment, which will track student progress over time. The continuous assessment will scan multiple subject areas, offering a more holistic picture of student readiness for secondary education. Over time, the weighting of these components may be adjusted as the system is piloted and refined, he explained.

Students will also receive a comprehensive learner profile that will aid secondary schools in differentiating instruction and creating individualised learning plans, particularly for students with specific needs.

An appeals process will be implemented to ensure fairness, allowing families to contest placements when undue hardship is involved.

Admission

On school admission, Blackman said there will be a 50-50 split in student intake, with half of the students coming from within a school’s catchment area and the other half from outside. While minimum entrance scores will guide these placements, students within the catchment area may still gain admission even if their scores are slightly below the thresholds, depending on available space.

He said existing gender parity policies will remain unaffected.

Furthermore, efforts are under way to improve teacher quality and assessment skills. A specialised training programme in collaboration with a globallyrecognised university will equip teachers with strategies for continuous assessment and differentiated instruction.

Blackman told the House that as part of the broader curriculum reform, emphasis will be placed on play-based and project-based learning at the foundational levels to nurture creativity and engagement from an early age. The secondary education structure is also set to evolve, with plans for a sevenyear comprehensive programme tailored to address academic, technical and vocational needs, while concentrating on social and emotional development.

“Our goal is to support every student’s journey, build greater equity in our education system and prepare our children for a successful future,” he said.

(BA)