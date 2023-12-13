BHTA working with BWA, BLA to reduce challenges facing tourism sector Loop Barbados

The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) is dedicated to addressing key challenges being faced by members as it relates to two government agencies – Barbados Water Authority (BWA) and the Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA).

Let’s not wait until an emergency to get things in order

Chief Executive Officer of BHTA Ryan Forde said in his 4th Quarterly Report for 2023, that he is grateful to the two ogranisations for working with the Association over the past few weeks. But he added, “We have a lot more work to do during these coming months alongside the BLA.

“I also wish to highlight that we will be hosting a webinar with the Barbados Water Authority to discuss the management of water on the island and in our businesses and this is key.”

He recalled that most recently many members were “at the mercy of water tankers a few weekends ago, and we discovered various challenges at property level that needed to be addressed and at the distribution level as well.”

Forde is certain that building linkages with these service providers is to the benefit of all members and thus is a priority action point going forward.

He assured, “Partnering on those discussions [with BWA and BLA] would help improve the overall response when in need.

“Let’s not wait until an emergency to get things in order. [Let’s] Invest time, effort and finances to minimise the challenges.”

The CEO let the members gathered in the Hilton Barbados ballroom that they should expect correspondence with the upcoming dates for the important meetings.