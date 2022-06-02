BHTA sees growth in membership, no significant loss but late dues | Loop Barbados

As the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) gets ready to kick off its platinum jubilee from June 13, 2022, for an entire year, post-COVID the association is also counting its blessings having recorded growth in membership in one of the most trying times for the tourism industry.

BHTA Chair Ren?e Coppin shared this good news during a press conference held at Sandals Royal today, June 2, 2022.

She said that the association at present going into year 70 is “comfortable, but not to say that we are resting on our laurels, but comfortable that we are an association that remains to be relevant.”

And she said another achievement is that the BHTA is self-sustaining. “That is important to us because our membership is what keeps the association going, so we have to remain relevant… and ensure that the association continues to attract valuable membership, and the fact that we have added several members over this past COVID period, even during a time that was very difficult for our industry. That speaks volumes to the fact that the association is still viewed as relevent.

So, comfortable only from the perspective that we think that we’re doing what we should be, but we know that there is still a lot more that we can do.”

Promising to push on in that direction of growth, she also was happy to share that the fall-off due to the pandemic was minimal.

Without going into specifics, Chair Coppin reported “We, I don’t think had any significant loss in numbers.” She did however, say that it was observed that some members “struggled” as they faced challenges paying their dues. “So we tried to make allowances for that by giving discounts, discounts for early payment, generally discounting the services of the membership of the organisation during the last couple years, during COVID-19. So we haven’t seen any significant fall-off in membership, we actually have seen an increase in membership.”

Additionally, in the type of membership, for accommodation, Coppin shared that hotels, which are the largest dues-paying members, all remained within the folds of the BHTA throughout the pandemic. She said, “We sustained all of them, and so I think that we are very happy with what has happened even during the last two years.”

Not boasting of the accomplishment, but Coppin posited that the growth and retention possibly could be attributed to members’ appreciating or recognising how the BHTA handled and navigated through the turmoil of the pandemic.