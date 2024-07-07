BHTA promotes two team members

The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) has promoted two of its team members.

They are Tessalee Moore and Rhea Walker who recently assumed the positions of Special Projects Manager and Member Relations Marketing Officer, respectively.

Tessalee Moore.

Moore, who started with the BHTA in 2019 as an intern while pursuing studies in Tourism Management (Special) at the University of the West Indies, Centre for Hotel and Tourism Management (CHTM) in the Bahamas, is now responsible for the effective assessment, development and implementation of special projects created by the BHTA, among other duties.

Excited about her new role she stated:

“My journey with the BHTA has been a true testament to my passion for tourism. I am privileged to progress to this role. This promotion not only signifies career growth but also validates my dedication to advancing destination Barbados through the Association, a responsibility I hold in the highest regard. As a young leader, I am driven by the belief that success transcends age, focusing instead on resilience, capability and unwavering determination.”

Moore, who was also recently selected to serve on the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Young Leaders Forum class 2024-2026, explained that she is committed to fostering valuable partnerships in her new role at the BHTA, while leading innovative projects, and achieving remarkable results with her dedicated team.

Rhea Walker.

Walker, who has served as the Association’s Administrative Assistant/Receptionist for the past six years is also honoured by her promotion.

“My time with the BHTA has been rewarding and has moulded my professional path, while instilling excitement for future endeavours. I appreciate the exposure to the various aspects of the tourism industry provided through working with the Association.”

“From advocacy to stakeholder engagement, working with the BHTA has broadened my scope and has given me a world of experience which has contributed to my professional as well as personal growth. I recognise this as an opportunity to make a real impact and drive innovation within the organisation and the industry as a whole. With the commitment to enhancing our membership experience and advocating for industry interests, I am eager to use my skills and vision to propel the BHTA to even greater success. I welcome the new challenge.”

In her new capacity, Walker will be responsible for overseeing various BHTA initiatives aimed at enhancing the membership experience and fostering organisational growth including crafting strategic membership development programmes and networking opportunities.

CEO of the BHTA Ryan Forde congratulated Moore and Walker on their promotions.

He stated:

“Tessalee and Rhea have been instrumental in the development of the BHTA Secretariat in more ways than one and their promotions are well justified. Many of our members and board have worked with them and have only had positive words to say.”

“Tessalee led the BHTA’s project management of the just concluded 2023 CHTA Marketplace 41 hosted in Barbados and that was a huge undertaking as the island welcomed 800 plus industry partners and media to the destination and the behind the scenes work with our partner tourism agencies and members was key to the success.”

“Meanwhile, Rhea would have led the execution of the marketing campaigns for all of our recent tradeshows and worked in numerous advocacy capacities on behalf of the membership. Both would have excelled in their roles and beyond in many more areas, so for the Board and I it was an easy selection process to promote two young, bright and goal driven individuals.”

Forde added that the BHTA aims at keeping young people active in the industry through opportunities for training and development.

“We are not the everyday Secretariat. We wish to be leaders in the direction of our industry’s development and one main area is through our people.”

He added:

“As such, I am very excited to have them and others lead our team.”

(PR.)