BHTA plans to grow tourism industry with youth at the front Loop Barbados

As the island’s tourism industry is challenged by grave human resource deficits, stakeholders are trying to get more young people involved.

Chief executive officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), Ryan Forde revealed that the BHTA was in the process of developing a growth strategy.

While speaking at the BHTA annual general meeting held at Sandals Royal on Wednesday, June 14, Forde said the association was paving the way for future tourism workers completing their studies in sixth form or at tertiary institutions.

“We are losing a lot of our team members within the industry. The BHTA, the secretariat has proposed to the board to see how we can create a careers platform alongside the University of West Indies and other stakeholders. We want to create opportunities to retain, retrain and refresh our team members to grow within our industry,” he indicated.

He spoke about the need to facilitate more management training programmes, which will help employees achieve upward mobility in their jobs.

“Banking and information technology sectors have a lot of management training programmes, so a lot of interest is there because young students know that when they finish their programs they will have an avenue to go from one step to another – entry level, supervisor manager in a quicker period. In tourism we also have that but not as many companies do it in a set or structured way like how it is done in the banking or IT sector,” Forde remarked while adding that the association was in discussions with the University of West Indies.

“The more we create these management programmes, the more we will be able to create more leaders within our entities that will also help us to grow our tourism service levels and our products,” he continued.

The BHTA CEO disclosed that the association has reached out to the Florida International University (FIU) Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, which is planning to establish a campus in Barbados, about offering certified courses.

Chairman, Renee Coppin during her address also divulged that following discussion with FIU, the BHTA was ” trying to figure out how best that [partnership] can serve the sector and the needs of the sector”.