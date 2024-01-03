BHTA looking forward to 2024 summer bookings Loop Barbados

As Barbados’ tourism industry steadily rebounds, hoteliers are looking forward to what 2024 has in store.

Chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), Renée Coppin, in her New Year’s message, noted airlift to the island for the 2023/2024 winter season has increased and she hopes this could lead to a year-round schedule.

“This winter Barbados will have some of the strongest airlift out of the UK market. In addition to the traditional and already scheduled airlift, we have new airlines like Surinam Airways commencing service twice weekly, in what they hope will be a year-round schedule. This is what we really need to keep our industry operating optimally – year-round airlift and year-round arrivals,” she indicated.

She revealed that the Cricket World Cup slated for this June is expected to boost summer bookings, similarly to the recent England tour.

“The World Cup is scheduled to run from June 3 to 30, 2024. It is our goal to ensure that we the tourism practitioners deliver an excellent experience to all those who come to this island. This will be the third cricket World Cup that Barbados has now hosted, a feat which few others can boast and one for which we, as a small island, should be very proud,” Coppin remarked.

She highlighted that stakeholders have recognised the need to move away from the “seasonality” of the tourism product to offer stable year-round employment for businesses and attractions.

“This seasonality affects every aspect of our operations so that many businesses end up spending the money earned in the four months of winter to sustain the operations for the remaining eight. Only to repeat the cycle again.

“Our teams are also profoundly affected by this seasonality, and it is one of the great disincentives to work in this industry. We want to be able to offer stable year-round full-time employment. Especially now as we seek to rebuild our human resources capacity coming out of the pandemic,” said the BHTA chair.

She also reaffirmed the BHTA’s commitment to tourism employees and maintaining “transparency, decency and equity”.

“We know both intuitively, and from our research, that our people remain our greatest asset. Our commitment to our teams will therefore continue to be reflected in everything that we do.

“We support the work of all our partners who, through their own hard work and positive example, seek to uplift the many men and women who work in tourism. We support good legislation, guidelines and standards for our industry. We are supportive of ensuring accountability and reducing the possibility of disequilibrium in our industrial relations climate…. There is no incentive for us to be anything but excellent. We therefore call on all our partners to work with us to model, build and encourage excellence. Barbados is poised for a bright future, but this can only be achieved if all parties are working constructively towards a common goal,” she added.