BHTA has high hopes for summer 2022 travel | Loop Barbados

The island’s tourism body is expectant of what Summer 2022 will bring.

Government’s easing of the COVID-19 restrictions as well as the return of the Crop Over festival after a two-year hiatus has been earmarked as a “positive” for the industry by the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association.

Chief executive officer of the BHTA, Rudy Grant highlighted that the relaxed restrictions on events such as weddings will lead to a much-needed boost for direct tourism services (DTS).

“It will give our Direct Tourism Services (DTS) members the opportunity to get back to full operation while adding to the attractiveness of our offering as a destination. This will be beneficial, especially for the summer period,” Grant said.

Coupled with the introduction of rapid antigen testing for entry in the country, the three-month Crop Over Festival is anticipated to boost arrivals. Resuming after two years of curfews and COVID-19 restrictions, Grant stressed that many were elated to see the cultural festival again.

“After two years of restrictions, curfews and lockdowns, many travellers are looking forward to participating in events and activities in a safe and secure environment as part of their holiday,” the BHTA CEO stated while noting that the same applies to sporting events.

“We have no doubt that these changes and updates will certainly add value as we collaborate with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, (BTMI) in the rollout of the summer programme, allowing Barbados to be competitive with other destinations in the region,” he added.