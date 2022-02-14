BHTA happy with removal of curfew | Loop Barbados

For the first time since December 2020, Barbados has no curfew for the next two weeks, and the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) could not be happier about this news.

Already in the very competitive Winter season, in a press release, the BHTA has said:

“Our direct tourism services members, in particular the catamarans, nightclubs and tour companies, are delighted to be able to return to full capacity. The restaurants have also signalled that they are extremely happy.

“This will have an immediate positive impact on service delivery as they will not have to rush patrons and can manage capacity in a way that allows them to be more viable. Critically, it will also improve the ability of their staff to get home without the stressor of the curfew.”

The most recent curfew ran from 12am to 5am daily. It will be suspended from today, February 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day festivities.

However, raising one concern following the COVID update and new Directive press conference held on Saturday, February 12, the BHTA indicated, “Members still have some questions regarding milestone events such as weddings and other occasions, where they are still unclear about restrictions on the number of persons in attendance.”