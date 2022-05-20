BHTA CEO Rudy Grant to demit office end of June | Loop Barbados

Chief executive officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), Rudy Grant, will be stepping down from his post at the end of June.

In a statement issued on Thursday, BHTA chairman, Ren?e Coppin, announced that Grant, who has been at the helm of the organisation for over the past six years, will be pursuing other career opportunities.

She said, “Rudy brought a high level of professionalism and dedication to the BHTA as he directed and managed the Association’s activities to ensure that our strategic goals and the relevant needs of our members were met.

“His commitment, particularly over the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been outstanding. We are grateful for his invaluable leadership through one of the most unprecedented periods in the history of our industry and thank him for his guidance.”

Coppin also stated that Grant will be integral in the recruitment process of his successor and added that the BHTA Board will be appointing an interim CEO to head the Association during that period of transition.

Grant noted, “It has been a rewarding and fulfilling time working at the BHTA. The diversity in our membership and the varying issues which the CEO is required to focus on has made every day exciting.

“COVID-19 has negatively impacted the tourism industry and has complicated how we function. However, the immensely long hours and numerous intense meetings have provided invaluable knowledge and experience which I would not trade for anything. One of the lessons for me from COVID-19 is that through collaboration and partnership, respecting and facilitating varying views, demonstrating a willingness to compromise and having the determination to succeed, we can overcome whatever obstacles confront us.

“I wish to thank the Chairman, former Chairmen, Directors past and present, members, staff and the various partner representatives during my tenure for the significant support which they have given to me. My unwavering dedication to the tourism industry remains and I look forward to assisting with the continued development of this extremely important industry.”

Grant, a former Senator, has also served as Parliamentary Secretary in Barbados’ Ministry of Tourism and International Transport and CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority.