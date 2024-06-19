BHTA CEO highlights opportunities for young men in tourism

There are many opportunities for young men in the tourism industry.

This is according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Ryan Forde, who made the revelation recently, to the male students at Eagle Hall Primary School.

Forde was delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony of Male Week, under the theme ‘Today’s boys, tomorrow’s tourism stars’, on Monday at the school.

He stated:

“Your future begins today. I represent the majority of the tourism industry, and it is a predominantly ladies filled industry, but I want for you young men to understand that there are many opportunities for you as well.”

Noting that both men and women are celebrated in the tourism sector, Forde said that the sector is connected to all other sectors, where strong linkages are made.

“The same way there are numerous classes and sports, there are many job opportunities within the typical tourism sector route, such as the hotels, the restaurants, and the attractions, but also in areas of data analysis and research and project management and development. There’s also potential for many of you to learn a second and third language,” he emphasized.

The BHTA CEO challenged the boys of the school to never let anyone tell them ‘no’, without explaining why, to always believe in themselves, colleagues, and teammates, and to take pride in their beautiful island Barbados.

“Whatever you want to do and be in life, go for it. Believe in yourself and take pride in your journey and your success stories that you will write tomorrow onwards,” he encouraged.

In her remarks, Principal of the Eagle Hall Primary School, Amaria Prempeh, highlighted the importance and benefits of having an initiative like ‘Male Week’.

She stated:

“Young men thrive on structure and clear boundaries. So, we are tasked with fostering good relationships founded on respect, trust, and a sense of belonging.”

“It is with this in mind that we need to create opportunities for our young men, so that they can develop a strong sense of purpose and self-worth so that they can succeed.”

Principal Prempeh further explained that Male Week was crafted with the future of the boys in mind, however more needs to be done to help students achieve, but with greater focus on helping boys.

She also professed that initiatives like Male Week are important in education transformation, where the message of ‘a brighter future for all’ will send the right message that each student is important, has a purpose, and should be valued.

Activities for Male Week continue today, Wednesday, June 19, with a panel discussion, and end on Friday, June 21, with a tour to the Hilton Barbados and a picnic at the National Botanical Gardens.

(GIS).