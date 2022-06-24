BHTA appoints new board of directors | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
BHTA appoints new board of directors | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Scotiabank Barbados among 2022 Best Workplaces in Caribbean

BHTA appoints new board of directors

Johnson Smith loses Commonwealth Secretary General bid

Development of Early Warning Policy in advanced stage

US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade; states can ban abortion

BMS monitoring tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic

St Philip woman missing

Your evening read: Remedial classes, PSV call, Grenada’s new PM & more

Protect PSV operators: Association alarmed by assault

Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell leads opposition NDC to election victory

Friday Jun 24

29?C
Barbados News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

The new Board of Directors of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) has appointed its new Board of Directors for the 2022-23 period, headed by Ren?e Coppin.

The new members who were announced at the Association’s 70th Anniversary Annual General Meeting (AGM) include Immediate Past Chairman Stephen Austin, First Vice-Chairman Mark Kent, Second Vice-Chairman Javon Griffith, Director of Finance Jo-Ann Roett and Director of Direct Tourism Services (DTS) Kavita Sandiford.

Also on the Board are Chairperson – DTS Raymond Gill, Chairperson – Luxury Karen Capaldi, Chairperson – A Class Leroy Browne, Chairperson – B Class & Apartments Rod Weatherhead and Chairperson – Vacation Rental Property Management Companies Tania Wallace.

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer of the BHTA, Rudy Grant, also sits on the Board along with Interim CEO Geoffrey Roach, as well as representatives of the BTMI – Jens Thraenhart, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) – Patricia Affonso-Dass and Intimate Hotels of Barbados – Mahmood Patel.

Related Articles

Travel

June 16, 2022 11:59 AM

Recent Articles

World News

UN chief warns of ‘catastrophe’ from global food shortage

Barbados News

Scotiabank Barbados among 2022 Best Workplaces in Caribbean

Barbados News

BHTA appoints new board of directors

More From

Barbados News

13-year-old Barbadian chess champion places in top 5 at FIDE

Hannah Wilson is the youngest Barbados ladies national champion

Caribbean News

See also

NHC monitors tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic

A tropical wave located over the Eastern Atlantic has caught the attention of the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).
In a forecast today, NHC said the wave is producing disorganised showers and t

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson fails to make 100 final at the US championships

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson appeared to have both her speed and swagger back for the US track and field championships but she had a disappointing result Thursday night in her signature event.

Barbados News

23-year-old murder accused on remand

Donati Harding has been charged for the murder of Tamesh Ramdas and Roger Moore

Caribbean News

Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell leads opposition NDC to election victory

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique have voted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into power, which means political leader of the NDC, Dickon Mitchell, is to become the next pr

Caribbean News

Man passes away on flight to T&T

Police in Trinidad are investigating a report of a sudden death on an aircraft.
The deceased has been identified as 68-year-old Moonilal Manie.
Police were told that at about 9