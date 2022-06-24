BHTA appoints new board of directors | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) has appointed its new Board of Directors for the 2022-23 period, headed by Ren?e Coppin.

The new members who were announced at the Association’s 70th Anniversary Annual General Meeting (AGM) include Immediate Past Chairman Stephen Austin, First Vice-Chairman Mark Kent, Second Vice-Chairman Javon Griffith, Director of Finance Jo-Ann Roett and Director of Direct Tourism Services (DTS) Kavita Sandiford.

Also on the Board are Chairperson – DTS Raymond Gill, Chairperson – Luxury Karen Capaldi, Chairperson – A Class Leroy Browne, Chairperson – B Class & Apartments Rod Weatherhead and Chairperson – Vacation Rental Property Management Companies Tania Wallace.

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer of the BHTA, Rudy Grant, also sits on the Board along with Interim CEO Geoffrey Roach, as well as representatives of the BTMI – Jens Thraenhart, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) – Patricia Affonso-Dass and Intimate Hotels of Barbados – Mahmood Patel.