BHTA and Miller Publishing donate books to tourism students | Loop Barbados

Local tourism students now have access to a historical documentation of the tourism industry and the economic contribution to the island, thanks to a recent donation of Island in the Sun – The Story of Barbados books by the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) and Miller Publishing Company Ltd.

The first two schools to receive the 192-page publication written by Professor Emeritus Sir Henry Fraser and Dr Kerry Hall were The Ellerslie School and the Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute (JNHHI) of the Barbados Community College (BCC), with other presentations planned for the coming weeks of a total of 700 books.

Chairman of the Association, Ren?e Coppin, speaking at the presentation to Ellerslie said the BHTA was honoured to partner with Miller Publishing for such an important contribution to tourism studies on the island.

She noted, “This book was created as a labour of love for our industry to mark the BHTA’s 60th anniversary ten years ago. Today, the book is still as relevant and we are hopeful that this history of Barbados’ tourism will prove useful to your students. We hope that they will not only enjoy the written aspects but also the amazing photos which depict the beauty of our island and tell the story of tourism from its genesis in Barbados.

“I am very passionate about this industry and I am thrilled to see that we have young people who are also coming into tourism with a high level of energy and passion. We are looking forward to welcoming each of you in the near future and hope that these books will give you a great base to gain information about our sector.”

Managing Director of Miller Publishing, Sally Miller siad, “It is a great privilege for us to be in a position to donate these books to your tourism programme. I am very impressed that in the year 2022 schools in Barbados have developed a tourism programme at this level where students can gain certificates up to the CAPE Level. Congratulations. I hope that these books will assist in your programme and both inform and inspire your students.”

Accepting the donation, Acting Principal of The Ellerslie School, Stacia Austin, stated, “We at the Ellerslie School are indeed appreciative of this kind gesture. There is a whole history that has been captured both with the pictures and the written word in this book. Our students are indeed going to benefit from this donation and I thank-you.”

Similar sentiments were shared by BCC Principal, Annette Alleyne, who also thanked the BHTA and Miller Publishing for the generous gift. She said. “This donation will be extremely beneficial to our students here at the JNHHI, the premier institution in the island for training for the hotel, tourism and hospitality sector. We have a remarkable cadre of trained persons here at the institute who deliver quality training for that sector, so I am very pleased to be able to accept this donation and thank-you for thinking about us.

“I also want to congratulate the authors of the book, Professor Fraser and Dr Hall, who have added to the storytelling in the island, which is a very important part of our culture. They have chronicled the history of tourism in Barbados in a way that only a Bajan could.”