BHTA agrees work must be done to retain routes, carriers to Barbados Loop Barbados

Barbados needs to work to ensure that new routes to the island and new carriers providing service to Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) are retained.

Asked about efforts to make sure that routes and carriers are not discontinued or dropped weeks or months after they commence, the Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Ryan Forde and the Chairman Renee Coppin agreed that greater focus needs to be placed on that aspect – maintaining the additional flights, especially from new and diverse markets.

Coppin told media during the quarterly meeting at their Belleville headquarters this morning, May 4, “that is a very critical point.”

She said that with more accommodations coming online in the next year to two years, the product locally is being developed to meet the increased demand if the new flights, routes and carriers come and stay.

“Right now we are adding about 500 rooms in the next two years with Wyndham and Indigo, 500-plus rooms I believe… those two I know have started…because we want to ensure that when we bring an airlines here, we can support it with activities, we will support it with all the things the customers who are coming are going to need. So we are excited about the new airlift because we have new product coming on stream.”

Coppin did not include Pendry’s rooms in her count as she admitted to not having enough information about that particular development, supposedly set to be completed in 2026.

In terms of increased airlift this year, the newest addition soon to come on stream is Norse low-fare airline, a new carrier coming to Barbados on an existing route – London to Barbados, from October 2023.

Speaking to this, Forde said, “Ideally it is kind of enhancing the route and I guess we will see how best we can accommodate it, because we obviously want it to continue in summer.

“The good thing with Norse, from what we have learnt so far, and we were in the meetings alongside the BTMI [Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc] at the time when we first knew of their interest and it has been coming on for a couple of years, they are a very big connector with other cities across Europe, so hopefully once they expand and as you said, once they maintain, that is what you would need.”

He gave kudos to the teams in the offices abroad saying “Anita [BTMI Director for Europe, Anita Nightingale], and Debbie [Senior Business Development Officer for Europe, Debbie Moe] and the team in Europe are doing a good work on the ground”, but he added that the call now on local persons at home in Barbados is to do their part on the product side. “We want to see more Spanish, we want to see more Italian, we want to see more of the Scandinavian market, more German etc coming.”

Therefore he posited that we need to be able to give more of these connecting channels whether it is through London Gatwick or places like Rome, Barcelona, or elsewhere. He said that would further help Barbados “to diversify what the tourist is that is coming.”

So far, London is a main gateway for persons in other parts of England, the United Kingdom and Europe to Barbados.