BFTA aims to have a film club in every school by 2025 Loop Barbados

With the aim to nurture young talent and develop the local film industry, the Barbados Film and Television Association (BFTA) is planning to go into the public schools.

President of the BFTA, Jamal Slocombe announced that the Association will soon be launching the Young Filmmakers Initiative which aims to promote filmmaking and production.

“Young Filmmakers Initiative has the goal that by the academic year of 2025/26 to have a film club in every school in Barbados,” disclosed Slocombe at the Future of Film forum hosted by the BFTA at the Daphne Joseph Hackett Theatre, Queen’s Park.

The film club will serve as a “feeder” for students as they graduate from secondary to tertiary education.

He revealed that the Barbados Community College will be the incubator institution.

“There are many young people coming to these institutions interested in film but not having that preliminary basis unless if they were already in the sector or woke up one morning and said, ‘I always had this dream of becoming a filmmaker but where do I go from here’. . . . We want to harness that talent from the secondary schools and with the support of the Barbados Community College and another agency, we will be starting that Young Filmmakers Initiative as a club first at the College,” Slocombe shared.

The BFTA President added that the Association in collaboration with the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) was making great strides to enhance filmmaking industry.

“We have recognised that we have many filmmakers in Barbados who have the skills. We have many individuals who understand editing, how to work on sets but we want to teach the understanding of how to survive,” Slocombe said.

He shared equipping creatives with the necessary skills and knowledge is of the utmost importance and the BFTA will be launching The Business of Film Workshop Incubator in the coming weeks. Additionally, the Association has sought to create workshops which allay some concerns such as copywriting and contract law, business plan writing, financial management, investment and more.

Association members can also receive guidance via a free legal clinic that will be available monthly.

“Going forward we have decided that we are going to establish a Business Support Unit which will also help the creatives and filmmakers to have that system to feed and to be able to support their business ventures.”

“It is now time to turn passion into profit and that core value still remains the same today,” emphasised the BFTA president.