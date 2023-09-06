BFA names men’s squad for Concacaf Nations League Loop Barbados

Barbados Football Association (BFA) has named the 23-man squad to compete in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League.

The senior men’s national team will face Montserrat and Nicaragua on September 8 and 11 respectively.

Barbados is drawn in Group B of League B and will take on Montserrat at the BFA Wildey Turf on Friday, September 8 and Nicaragua away on Monday, September 11 at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium in Managua.

The Barbados squad is made up of 15 home-based players and eight foreign-based including SK Rapid Wien’s new signing Thierry Gale, Hallam Hope, Curtis Jemmett-Hutson and Zachary Ellis-Hayden.

Head coach Orlando Da Costa indicated that the squad will be accompanied by seven BFA officials.

Da Costa added that the Nations League campaign will be a great opportunity for the team.

“Our philosophy is that we are all one, everyone in the group is important, the star is the team and the team’s objectives are above individual objectives. Our winning mindset is to always be prepared. One for all and all for one. We won’t always win, but we will always fight to win, wherever and against whoever.

“We have a great opportunity to write our history in this 2023 Nations League but the first step is to believe, the second is to make it happen and third is to conquer. We chose these 23 players because we believe that these are the ones that best fit our game model and that they have the human profile to represent our country,” he said.

See the full squad below:

Goal keepers: Liam Brathwaite, Jerome Blackman, Raheem Agard.

Defenders: Akeem Chandler, Ramon Griffith, Shane Codrington, Terrence Smith, Krystian Pearce , Andre Applewhaite , Zachary Ellis-Hayden

Midfielders: Jomo Harris, Renaldo Trim, Nadre Butcher, Shaquan Collymore, Abdullah Javaid, Elijah Downey, Shaquan Clarke, Curtis Jemmett-Hutson,

Forwards: Kyle Forde-Blades, Zeco Edmee, Thierry Gale, Niall Reid-Stephen, Hallam Hope

Management: Team manager Ortis Williams; Head Coach: Orlando Da Costa; Assistant Coach Ricardo Fernandes; Goalkeeping Coach Benard Howell; Physiotherapist Dr Nicola Yard; Equipment manager Orlando P. Mapp; Media Manager Anmar Goodridge-Boyce