BFA focused on developing young female footballers Loop Barbados

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has embarked on a programme to develop women’s football in Barbados.

Recently at the Wildey Turf, the BFA started a strategic campaign of national trails for Under-14 and Under-17 girls.

Close to 60 girls attended the first session conducted by BFA technical director Emmerson Boyce, female coaches Rhea Holder and Gabrielle Lopez along with head of coaching education Kent Hall and talent development officer Fitzgerald Carter.

“Our president Randy Harris is determining that Barbados will be leading the way in football development in the female sport. We want to make sure that we are coaching and training players to not just showcase their talent but to create a pathway for them to reach the highest level and it is starting now,” Boyce said.

“We started trails last week and it is fantastic to see the turnout. What was most pleasing was the standard of the players that came. It is a great time to be involved in female football with Concacaf, FIFA and the BFA pushing to raise the standards of the female game in the Caribbean,” he added.

Boyce also indicated that some of the highest qualified coaches in the country are directly involved in the programme.

“Those are talented female coaches in our football development and hopefully we will see more players turn up in weeks to come and we will produce players and teams that will make us proud and become role models to lead the way for the next generation.”