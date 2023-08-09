Betty West wins Best Festival Designer Loop Barbados

Veteran masquerader Betty West has copped the coveted Best Festival Designer – The Robert Weekes Award in this year’s Grand Kadooment. Her band “Soca in de Mas” also copped Large Band of the Year – Heritage.

West, who boasts of more than 30 years in costume design, also snagged Best Representation – Heritage,BMA Brands of Barbados Award – Large Band and Best Flag Person due to the efforts of Didi Winston.

Trevor Chase of Ouutraje Festival Band took the Small Band Of The Year – Heritage prize with his “Vintage Ouutraje Collection”. Chase also took home the BMA Brands of Barbados Award – Small Band.

“Kaleidoscope Dreams”,led by Bryan Worrell of Colorz Entertainment, won Large Band of the Year – Party. Colorz Entertainment tied with Kontact Band’s Opulence: The Art of Crop Over for Best Presentation – Party.

“The Warrior” created by Kevin Small of Fifth Element Mas won Best Individual (Males) – Heritage and Hijack copped Best Individual (Females) – Heritage with their “Queen Ramonda” design.

The prize for Best Band on the Road was not awarded since all the eligible bands were unable to face the judges located at the Downes and Wilson Funeral Home, Eagle Hall, St Michael location, due to a rerouting of some bands. The rerouting occurred because of the unfortunate shooting at Black Rock, St Michael.