Betty West celebrates 31 years of traditional costume design Loop Barbados

Boasting 31 years of revelry and costume design, Betty West returned for 2022 under the theme Time to Break Away.

The costume legend showcased five sections on ABC Highway. These included: On De Road; Feel De Soca; Wine and Go Down; Ready To Party and Jump and Wave.

Barbadian entertainer, Ishaka McNeil was amongst the droves having a blast in West’s band this Emancipation Day. McNeil was excited for the return of Grand Kadooment after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is August 1, Emancipation Day and we are free! Free to be on the road again after COVID,” said McNeil who added that he didn’t know until the last minute that he will be jumping.”

“It is all about Crop Over 2022 and beyond from here because we going to be outside all the time!” he continued