Better meals for inmates: Put prisoner diet on reform menu Loop Barbados

Improving the poor diet provided to inmates at the island’s prison may not be high on the agenda of the powers that be, but one attorney believes that it needs to form part of the discussion on judicial reform.

In a sit-down interview, Attorney-at-law Andrew Pilgrim KC told Loop News:

“You know it’s not a popular thing, a lot of people do not like to hear you talk about improving food for prisoners, but the treatment still has to be humane; so that a lot of prisoners complain that they don’t get any vegetables in their diet at all, and that when they do, it’s like one piece of lettuce or something like that.”

prison life is not hotel life but you can’t send people there and then they coming out sick

He said that the inmates say that they are fed a very starch-based diet with “a kind of gravy along with that”.

Acknowledging the importance of the spotlight issues on the reform agenda, he said:

“There are so many other things that we are looking at in terms of speeding up the trial process, getting more people to be interested in criminal law, getting the system to work in a real way, but you have to understand if that is happening there will be more inmates serving sentences at the prison, not talking remand now, serving sentences and we have to get it on the agenda to ensure that people’s health is looked after.

“It is our responsibility as a society if we put you in prison to make sure you are healthy enough the same way you would be on the outside. Obviously, you can’t go up and there and eat Froot Loops on a morning if you feel like, but you have to be able to get some greens and some protein.”

‘What happens to the produce grown and animals reared at HMP Dodds?’

Pilgrim said that in light of the vitamin and nutrient deficiencies, prisoners are complaining about constant constipation and skin issues.

I certainly wouldn’t like to be in prison and can’t go to the bathroom

“When you have a prison farm that functions, even if you got spinach growing, fellas should be able to get some sort of greens out of that. And of course, they also have a huge sheep farm, so we’re wondering why we can’t get more protein and vegetables for them.”

He lamented, “A constant complaint from up at the prison is fellas with constipation and then skin diseases as well, ’cause if you’re not getting that amount of Vitamin D from the sun because obviously they are not outdoors as often as you and me, and then you’re not getting the vitamins and minerals in terms of the diet, so it’s a real problem in terms of the diet.”

The attorney said that it should not be anyone’s intention to send persons to prison to suffer in terms of their diet. “It is suffering enough already. We understand that prison life is not hotel life but you can’t send people there and then they coming out sick because they’re not getting a proper diet.”

Furthermore, having seen it first-hand, Pilgrim added, “I wouldn’t like to be in prison but I certainly wouldn’t like to be in prison and can’t go to the bathroom.”

Special diets burdensome on families

Also touching on the rarer issue of prisoners who are on special diets, he said that it remains a thorn in the side of family members who take on that mammoth role for their loved ones.

With one father riding his bicycle to HMP Dodds three times a day for years to deliver his son’s breakfast, lunch and dinner, because he cannot leave all three meals in the morning, Pilgrim said that is still the case for some.

“If a prisoner says I want to have diet brought to me by my family or I want to receive one meal a day, that can’t work. You have to provide all meals and it must be delivered to the prison at each time.”

He said that the prison does not have resources to designate for someone to reheat meals, but he said there must be room for an alternative or some flexibility. He proposed maybe somebody can bring at least one meal a day to be certain their relative is getting at least that nourishment with fibre included.

Pilgrim made the comments on the sidelines of the Symposium on the Criminal Justice System in Barbados, held today, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.