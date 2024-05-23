BeSWIFT platform to be piloted from today, Thursday, May 23 Loop Barbados

The Barbados Electronic Single Window for Trade (BeSWIFT) platform, beswift.gov.bb, is currently in the testing phase and on the cusp of going live.

Minister of Energy and Business, Senator Lisa Cummins, disclosed that the pilot for the initiative, which will enhance cross-border trade facilitation, will start today, Thursday, May 23.

Senator Cummins explained that seven local exporters are participating in the test, while Export Barbados/BIDC, the agency responsible for export certification, is the first of 20 government agencies that will be onboarded.

She pointed out that the existing paper-based certification procedure will be replaced.

“The seven exporters will fill out the electronic Certificate of Origin regulatory requirement whenever it is most convenient for them. Using the data collected from the pilot, my Ministry will have the opportunity to evaluate the efficacy of the electronic certificate being issued on the platform,” the Minister stated.

She expressed the view that because of its simplicity, the electronic Certificate of Origin offers an opportunity to increase trade between Barbados and other CARICOM states, as well as raise employment and economic growth rates.

In stressing the importance of the electronic single window, Senator Cummins said:

“When the platform is fully functional, traders and their representatives will be able to complete all regulatory transactions online in a smooth, secure, cashless, paperless environment. Through this seamless platform used to meet regulatory standards, the application process will increase business productivity and decrease costs.”

Minister Cummins stated that by offering a secure portal that streamlines regulatory trade procedures and gives 24-hour access to trade regulatory government services, this platform aligns with government’s commitment to make doing business easier for Barbados, both consumers and businesses.

Government has developed the Barbados Electronic Single Window for Trade platform in partnership with, and technical support from, the United Nations Trade and Development.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).