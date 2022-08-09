Best tops 11-Plus with perfect scores Loop Barbados

Renelle Best is the overall top student in this year’s Barbados Secondary School Entrance Examination (BSSEE) also known as the 11-Plus or Common Entrance.

The St Gabriel’s School student placed first in Mathematics and English with a raw score of 100 in both subjects and an A in Composition.

Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney announced the 11-Plus results this morning during a press conference at the Ministry’s Constitution Road, St Michael headquarters.

Meanwhile, the top boy, Azario Gooding of St Geroge Primary School scored 100 in English, 97 in Mathematics and an A in Composition.

Best and Gooding will be heading to Queen’s College this September.

Isaak Headley of St Stephen’s Primary also entered the top three for English with a raw score of 100. He rounds out the list of three to score a perfect score in the English paper.

Madison Smith of St Paul’s Primary School followed Best in the Mathematics section with a score of 100 as well. They are the only two girls and two students to achieve the perfect score in Mathematics this toss in comparison to 37 students in 2021.

The Ministry of Education reported 3,086 students registered for the exam from 68 public schools and 19 private schools. There were 27 absences due to medical reasons and these students wrote an alternate paper on July 19. McConney assured that all students have been placed now and the results are back.