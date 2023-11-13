Benzino Blast Busta Rhymes Over ‘Half-Naked’ Coi Leray Video

Busta Rhymes catches some strays from Benzino over his music video with Coi Leray.

Benzino says he is hurt at finding out that his daughter thinks that he envies her and her career, as he became emotional while speaking about protecting Coi Leray from being exploited by the industry.

In a video shared on the internet, Benzino shared that he hoped that Coi Leray would win the Grammy that she was nominated for and also questioned by she was in a video with Busta Rhymes as he explained he was overprotective of her.

“You don’t do no video half naked with my daughter,” he said, referring to their song “Luxury Life.” The song between the two artists seems to have been shot and recorded separately and then put together. However, Benzino says Busta should have told him.

“He should have reached out to me… You a grown a$$ man. He should have reached out to me and say something but it is what it is she’s a grown woman and she can do whatever she wants but I wasn’t with that. All I can do is have my opinion from afar. Once they reach a certain age it doesn’t matter what I think,” he added.

Benzino also called Angie Martinez “manipulative” as he explained that he and her were not on good terms. The Source Magazine founder also shared that he was hurt by Coi’s remarks to Martinez.

“I never knew that Coi felt this way about me, but it hurts bad… I have three boys, Coi is my only girl, so you know girls are harder. Boys you think you have it all figured out because boys you are looking at them as young men so it’s not that you’re not protective of em but girls you’re overprotective,” he said.

Benzino Wasn't Here For Busta Rhymes And Coi Leray's Music Video: "Don't Do No Video With My Daughter Half F***** N*ked…You A Grown A** Man” 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/lQBj8H72Yb — 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) November 12, 2023

Benzino also admitted that he’s not comfortable with Coi half naked on Instagram and speaking about particular subjects in music and said he dreamed that she would attend college and pursue a career. However, he said his reservations as a father did not mean he doesn’t support her career in music because that’s all she wants to do.

Benzino is also calling out her daughter Coi Leray for what he says is an untrue narrative that he was a bad dad.

Coi Leray recently sat down with Angie Martinez, where she claimed that she felt her father was envious of her success as a rapper.

Coi has been growing as an artiste and blew up with her songs “Players” and “Blick Blick” with Nicki Minaj. Her career has, however, been overshadowed by her claims that her father wasn’t there for her and that she was envious of her. While on Martinez’s show, she was asked about her success “triggering” Benzino.

“You know at first it was rocky because I felt like he couldn’t handle my success, I felt that it did come from an envious place which is ok because he’s human and it’s fine. But I felt like he still wants, he’s one of those people like ‘I have a story to tell, you know I still feel like, I have to say something…he’s one of those people like ‘let at em’” Coi said.

However, her father blasted her for running with the narrative that he was envious of her, noting that he has been a present dad in her life.

“This has to be the most ridiculous [poop emoji] I’ve heard in my entire life on this earth. How tf can [I] be envious towards someone I RAISED, NUTURED, PROVIDED FOR, INFLUENCED, AND LOVE VERY DEARLY??? This industry and the internet have completely messed up the minds of this young generation,” Benzino whose real name is Raymond Scott wrote.

He continued, “I’m tired of her pushing a false narrative about who I am and what I’ve done as a father. In my 40 years in hip hop, I’ve never ever seen an artist DOG their parents out the [way] Coi does and it’s embarrassing and sad.”

The former Source Magazine owner also called out Martinez for being “manipulative and messy” and said people wanted him to “crash out.”

“They want me crash out but I’ve worked on myself so hard that I ain’t going backwards for ANYTHING, but what I won’t do is allow ANYONE to slander my name and push a false narrative on my reputation and who I am,” Benzino said.

In the meantime, he also shared another post where he revealed that he was always there for Coi and her four brothers, two of whom were not his biological children.

“I’m a real dad and I’m proud of that. STOP THE [cap emoji],” he said, adding that the system was set up against black men.