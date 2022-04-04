Belle Pumping Station to be offline, workers need to enter the well | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) will be conducting urgent work at its Belle Pumping Station in St. Michael.

These connections will allow the organization to continue its efforts to increase redundancy in the water supply

Jamal Brathwaite, lead Engineer on the project explained, “The planned work is part of the BWA’s ongoing maintenance programme.” He said the daily shutdowns will begin on Tuesday, April 12 and run until Thursday, April 14, 2022, with the station being taken offline from 8am to 12 noon and again between 4pm and 9pm each day.

Brathwaite confirmed, “These shutdowns will allow our crews to enter the well and conduct the repairs safely.”

In addition to the work at the Belle, the Authority’s crews will use this opportunity to complete key connections at the newly constructed Grandview Reservoir at Government Hill, St Michael. Brathwaite explained, “These connections will allow the organization to continue its efforts to increase redundancy in the water supply across the island.”

The work will impact customers in St Michael and Christ Church districts stretching from Codrington junction in St Michael to Carter’s Gap in Christ Church including all of Bridgetown and several districts within this ambit will be affected.