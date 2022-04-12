Belle Pumping Station emergency work could be completed today | Loop Barbados

A push is being made to get through the emergency work on Belle Pumping Station as the public sector and private sector collaborate to work around the challenges that presented and delayed the initial projected completion time.

Director of Engineering at the Barbados Water Authority (BWA), Charles Leslie, explained the scope of the work undertaken.

He said that the BWA team started changing out the structure that supports the pumps on Sunday, April 10.

However, he disclosed, “…we did not anticipate the level of corrosion and the sophistication and the detail of the structure that was installed at the time. We have taken a bit longer than anticipated, but we’re trying to do the work as safely as we can, and still get it done as efficiently as we can.”

Leslie added that now that they have overcome the initial hurdles, the work would be accelerated and the job completed in a shorter overall time but warned consumers that even after the water starts flowing again, it could take another 24 to 48 hours for the network to be completely recharged.

Meanwhile, private contractor assisting the BWA with the project, Anstie Greenidge, assured affected consumers that the work should be completed by today, Tuesday, April 12, despite the hiccups encountered earlier.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley visited the pumping station and saw the site firsthand. She understood the challenges that the teams faced and she was grateful that the situation was not as dire as it could have been if this emergency work was not being undertaken at this time.