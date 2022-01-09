Bee’s ready 1st: Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to launch manifesto today | Loop Barbados

The launch of the Barbados Labour Party’s 2022 General Elections Manifesto is set for today.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and a number of her colleagues are slated to address issues related to that document during the launch with COVID-19 protocols in place.

First out the blocks with a manifesto in 2018 when Barbados had its last General Election, history is set to repeat itself on this front again it seems. No other Party nor independent to Loop‘s knowledge has shared their manifesto as yet.

In 2018 when the Bees dropped their 76-page document, it was criticised for over-promising, however, BLP president Mottley believed it is within the power of the BLP to accomplish all that has been set out in the manifesto.

