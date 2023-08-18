Beenie Man entertains travellers delayed on tarmac in The Bahamas Loop Barbados

International dancehall star Beenie Man was at his effervescent, charismatic best as he delivered an impromptu performance for frustrated passengers aboard a flight stuck on the tarmac during a stop-over in the Bahamas.

Dressed in full white, topped off by a white Kangol cap, Beenie Man exited first class and entertained the passengers, cracking jokes before he broke into the unplanned concert.

He started off with a call-and-response segment by singing: ‘Oh na na na na’, and the passengers duly chimed in, before segueing into ‘Romie’.

The passengers raised their voices and sang along with him. Others stood up and recorded the performance with their phones.

“So if I say, Sim Simma, who got the keys to the Bimmer, who am I?” he said.

“The girls dem sugar!” the audience shouted.

Then he exited and returned to first class. The King had left the building (coach).

He was returning to Jamaica after a five-show tour in the UK, where he rocked huge audiences in cities such as Birmingham and London, and had a memorable performance at the Boomtown fair in Ovington.

The album cover for Beenie Man’s upcoming album ‘Simma’.

Beenie Man is promoting his 17th studio album, ‘Simma’, which is set for release on August 31.

The long-awaited album is the follow up to 2016’s ‘Unstoppable’, and is being promoted as a diverse offering of songs with an eclectic mix of dancehall, reggae, afrobeats, and drill.

Busy Signal, Patoranking, Giggs, Ms Banks, Mya, Hood Celebrityy, Dexta Daps, Shenseea, Bunji Garlin, Shaggy, Popcaan, Dre Island, Morgan Heritage, Sean Paul, Charly Black, Anthony Red Rose, Louie Culture, Stonebwoy, and Backroad Gee are among the star-studded collaborators who are featured on Simma.

In a media release, Beenie Man said: “This album will showcase my versatility as an artiste where I have explored new genres while keeping the music authentic. Simma signifies that I am still here and doing what I love best, which is music.”