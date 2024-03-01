Bee Careful – Tips from a beekeeper Loop Barbados

Why do we fear bees?

As kids, fearing bees was quite often a socialised behaviour. You hear the buzzing and automatically brace for the worse – the painful sting – not knowing that bees were more afraid of you.

Melissophobia, or apiphobia, is the intense fear of bees or bee stings, and it’s a fairly common phobia amongst the zoophobia.

Barbadian beekeeper, Renata Goodridge wants residents to know that this beloved species is more focused on protecting its hive than harming human beings.

The St John beekeeper is urging residents not to be alarmed if they come across Bajan honey bees, especially around their homes now during this dusty, dry weather season.

“They are more scared of us,” Goodridge told Loop. “They are protective of that hive….They are all about making sure that the next generation lives.”

“Without them we wouldn’t be eating the food we grow here in Barbados especially because that is our livelihood,” she emphasised.

To ‘bee’ careful, she offered some tips on handling nature’s indicators.

1. Don’t run to a hive – run away from it.

If you see a hive or a lot of bees in an area, don’t go closer to inspect.

“The reality is that bees like to come up and check out people. They would come and buzz in front of your face because they recognise individuals and they look at your eyes, face and your pheromone scents are very strong to them.”

“If you start swatting, they are going to think you are dangerous and they are going to try to defend themselves. . . . They are defending their hive because they see a threat.”

2. Bees are attracted to light.

“If the entrance to their or it is actually right in front of a big light, they are more active at night. Normally, they wake up at sunrise and go to bed at sunset and they are not a bother.”

“At night, if you don’t need to have security lights on or have them come on with movement that slows down some of the light issues if there are bees in the trees around you.”

3. With the rise in Saharan dust, bees are seeking water sources.

“With the dust, they are looking for water. So if you have a leaky tap somewhere outside, they will start congregating there. . . . Make sure all your outside faucets and taps are off.”

4. Do you have a large presence of bees nearby? Contact the authorities.

Residents can contact the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Barbados Apiculture Association to remove bee hives.