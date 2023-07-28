BEC willing to meet with BWU Loop Barbados

The Barbados Employers Confederation (BEC) is taking steps to be fully prepared for its meet up with representatives from the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU).

In a statement issued by the Executive Director of the Barbados Employers Confederation, Sheena Mayers-Granville today, Thursday, July 27, she indicated, “We received communication from the Barbados Workers Union (BWU) inviting the BEC to engage in discussions aimed at restoring a harmonious working environment. Given the importance of maintaining a productive workforce for the development of our country, the BEC has been preparing to meet with the BWU.”

This statement comes one week after the BWU General Secretary issued a statement in response to the BEC and following a crucial press conference at the BWU Solidarity House headquarters on Tuesday, July 25.

Mayers-Granville said that she and the BEC recognises “majority of employers in Barbados are responsible and provide their employees with stable livelihoods. We have witnessed numerous instances where employers have gone above and beyond their legal obligations, offering financial assistance, additional paid time off, as well as counselling and support for employee mental health.

“Unfortunately, the extraordinary efforts made by responsible employers are often seen as commonplace.”

Therefore so that one bad apple or a few bad apples do not spoil the bunch, she asserted, “We emphasise that finding mutually beneficial solutions can be achieved through focused and open dialogue that allows us to proactively identify and implement constructive solutions.

“The BEC is committed to this approach and looks forward to working collaboratively with stakeholders.”