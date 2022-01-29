BEAVA pushes for legislation to tackle unethical real estate agents | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Estate Agents and Valuers Association (BEAVA) is advocating for legislation to police unscruplous real estate agents.

BEAVA’s president, Arthur Ramsay, highlighted unethical and untrained agents have been a major concern for the industry. Speaking to the media at the The Yatch Club on Friday, January 29, Ramsay spoke of the need for the BEAVA to become the governing body for real estate agents and valuers.

“There are a lot of people that register with the government every year, some that don’t even register with the government, and go out there selling people’s properties. Sometimes they have no training so they don’t know what the value of the properities are, they may give someone a property value that is way below the market or way above the market. Sometimes they go and get into things where they take people’s money as a deposits, those are things that are not ethical,” Ramsay disclosed.

He stressed that the industry was built on “a principle of ethnics” and standards. He cited that there have been cases where international clients deferred from purchasing a property after dealing with an untrained agent, and instances of agents disappearing with cilent’s money.

The BEAVA president indicated that the association has been lobbying government to implement legislation whereby deceitful agents can be reprimanded.

“We have been lobbying the government and asking them to allow our association to be the body to help govern and police this situation because just like Canada and other parts of the world before you can register to become an agent you have to go through practice, educational standards and you have to be signed off by some professional body . . . . Unfortunately here, we dont have that. You go and pay $375 and you can go and practice real estate. I think the time has come that people understand that real estate is a profession and it should be taken seriously.”

Ramsay expressed hopes to meet with government officials to discuss the transformation of the industry.

“We can help transform the market if we can have everybody under one umbrella and we can then be able toreport persons who continue to have infractions within the industry and stop that legislation.”

In its bid to revamp the association, the BEAVA has launched a property directory – Barbados Property Search – where all agents can feature their listings. This “one-stop shop” will therefore make it easier for clients, valuers and real estate agents to determine to standard value price for a property. The association has also partnered with the US-based National Association of Realtors to provided educational and professional opportunities.