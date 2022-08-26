Beauty Queen Yendi Phillipps Gets Married To Longtime Partner In Florida

Yendi Phillipps has tied the knot! The former Miss Jamaica Universe has been very private about her love life as fans and followers finally get to meet the mystery man she has been seeing over the last 4/5 years.

Many social media fans and followers of the former Miss Jamaica Universe and Miss Universe 1st runner-up were surprised after news surfaced of the beauty queen turned media personality’s wedding to businessman Omar McFarlane.

According to the Observer on Friday, Yendi Phillipps tied the knot with McFarlane at a private ceremony in South Florida recently. They were reportedly surrounded by close friends and family members at a lowkey ceremony that took place in early August.

Not much is known about McFarlane or his line of business, but the news of the wedding saw many social media users extending congratulations to the beloved beauty queen while others expressed shock that Yendi was even dating anyone.

While it might be news for many people, Yendi has shared some of her happy moments with the now identified spouse. She has never shared his face or name, but she made it obvious before that she was seeing someone, especially on her many luxury vacations.

Yendi became famous after representing Jamaica at the Miss Universe competition in Las Vegas in 2010. She was crowned 1st runner-up after winning the hearts of thousands of people worldwide.

Yendi Phillipps with husband Omar McFarlane / courtesy

The Odyssey With Yendi host has a 10-year-old daughter, Israel, with dancehall artiste Daniel ‘Chino’ McGregor.

On Friday, a very private Yendi did not acknowledge the wedding announcement on her Instagram account even as she shared videos and photos of her vacation to St. Lucia, which is said to be the couple’s honeymoon.

Meanwhile, Yendi received a flood of congratulatory messages from her followers.

“Perfect honeymoon destination,” the fashionable Novia McDonald Whyte wrote.

Others who sent good wishes to Yendi Phillipps were fellow beauty queen Davina Bennett, musicians Naomi Cowan, Diana King, and others.

Yendi Phillipps ic currently honeymooning in St. Lucia.