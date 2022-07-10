Beach House Breakfast Party returned with a bang! | Loop Barbados

Flowing summer attire, vibrant, tropical prints and a festive atmosphere set the tone for the return of Beach House Breakfast Party on Saturday 9 July, after a two-year hiatus.

A change in venue from its usual Holetown location to the new venue at Copacabana, seemed to have no effect on the patrons that descended on the beachfront property to take in what has become a Crop Over staple.

The all-inclusive event featured an expansive spread of delectable treats and well-stocked bars with free-flowing drinks. Embraces and smiles were the order of the day as those who congregated at the beachfront locale could be observed reacquainting themselves with friends, some of whom they had not seen since the pandemic struck.

As the venue gradually filled up after its 4 am start time, it was clear that patrons had been anxiously anticipating the return of one of the island’s premier events.

Many familiar faces were observed among the crowd, with Deputy Prime Minister of Barbados Hon Santia Bradshaw, Minister Kirk Humphrey as well as Member of Parliament for St Michael South-Central Marsha Caddle in attendance, among several others.

Just like the deejays who preceded them, the cast of artistes kept the party vibes high. Nikita hit the stage just after 8 am, to kick start the event’s live entertainment and was met with a rousing welcome as this Crop Over signalled a return of her own. Soca baddie Faith Callender later joined her for their 2022 trending hit Bestie before Faith went on to deliver several of her own tunes.

Mole touched the stage next and as usual, the ladies welcomed the landing of the ‘daddy’ with screams and strict obedience to his every instruction. His collab with Mikey, Nostalgic, received similar love before the reigning Soca Monarch was joined on stage by iWeb for their collab Badd. Mikey further proceeded to whip the crowd into a frenzy when he delivered several of his hits, along with his most recent 2022 tracks.

Bringing the live entertainment to a climactic close just after 10 am was none else than the Hyper Dawg himself, Lil Rick. His customary antics commanded the audience’s attention and the crowd’s response matched his high-energy performance.

As patrons animatedly pranced from side to side, embraced friends, gyrated and sang some of the artistes’ tunes almost word for word, it was clear that Beach House Breakfast Party had returned with a bang and delivered on its promise to provide the best in food, drinks and entertainment yet again.