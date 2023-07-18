Beach House Breakfast Party a pillar of consistency Loop Barbados

Consistent.

That perfectly describes Beach Houser Breakfast Party, one of Crop Over season’s premier events.

Last Saturday, the Copacabana Beach Club hosted the 2023 edition of Beach House Breakfast Party, and from all sights, scenes and voices, it was a hit.

Patrons made their way through the entrance of the Bay Street facility from as early as 4 am, and it was vibes from start to finish.

It was an experience of perfection for partygoers. From the abundance and variety of food, accessibility to the bars and premium service from the bartenders and hostesses who ensured your glass was filled to battle the morning heat.

The promoters pulled out all the stops and this was evident with the stellar entertainment roster.

Deejays Salt & Don, along with Hutchy & Sizz were in sublime form with their sets which included soca hits of yesteryear, as well as the current tunes.

Both teams had the audience in a rave throughout their tenure on stage.

Then to top it all off, was the perfect mixture of live performances. Veterans Edwin Yearwood and Lil Rick set the pace for their “nephews” Lead Pipe, Saddis and Grateful Co. Although they were big shoes to fill, Lead Pipe, Saddis and Grateful Co maintained not only the momentum but the standard set by their predecessors.

Beach House Breakfast Party continues to be a staple in the Crop Over calendar and for good reasons. Public relations officer, Tracy Highland highlighted some of the “secrets” to success for the brand.

“The secret is the people. We have some really loyal patrons who come, and they bring the vibes every time, and it’s also our commitment to the standard of the party.

You don’t come to Beach House and run out of food and drinks. Everything is flowing, it is well catered for, and the entertainment flows smoothly.

It is just a combination of things, but the biggest factor is the patrons,” said Highland.

Highland wished everyone a safe and enjoyable Crop Over season and extended an invitation to Splash Pool Party on July 29 at the Copacabana Beach Club.