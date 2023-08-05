Beach fights smashing profits, threatening business Loop Barbados

Sasha Hinds wants some resolution to the deviance and criminal activity happening in Barbados.

The mother of six is the co-owner of the tourist attraction, Sunset Water Sports by JJ at Pebbles Beach.

On Tuesday, August 1, as she prepared to welcome a group of visitors, several young males got into an altercation. This resulted in rocks being thrown and at least one individual reportedly had a firearm. The men made their escape, passing Hinds’ kiosk.

No one was physically injured and police were called to the scene to investigate but for Hinds, it not only left her quaking about what could have been but provoked her to call upon authorities for urgent action.

“Some of the locals come to the beach to be a problem,” she told Loop News.

The young mother was disheartened by the lost of business, and reflected that if the situation was not put under control by authorities, it would be bad for the island’s biggest income earner – tourism.

“I had some guests that came in on Monday, that were going to patron my bar and probably book some tours and the guys were like ‘We see people running about with guns, we are not stopping down here’,” Hinds recounted.

“They did all of that and then just run and gone along on the front road,” she said, adding “It is very upsetting”.

She inferred that increasing police presence in the area was not the solution, as it is believed that it would make the tourists feel unsafe.

“The tourists don’t like police presence. They feel that they are in danger when they see a police presence. They are like ‘Why are the police here?’ They don’t be comfortable.”

“When you go to other islands you don’t really see police at attractions other than events.”

Hinds said it was already difficult to be a young woman running a small business on her own. She was feeling the fallout of the cessation of the winter tourist season and the summer months have yet to be bountiful.

“It was hard to get where I am and now pushing to do better or more because I would like to do karaoke down in here but when a certain time down here is dead. The guests from the Hilton, Raddison, Island Inn, they then have to walk out to go other places which can be dangerous.

“It is hard but we do it seven days a week – rain fall, sun shine – because this is the only way I can pay my bills, feed my children. Everything getting done, but it is hard and I have to stay as strong as possible,” she said to Loop.