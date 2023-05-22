BDFSP suffer another defeat in the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Former Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League champions the Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BFSP) have found themselves in a desperate situation, following the recent round of matches.

Last Sunday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf, the BDFSP went down 4-2 to Paradise FC, their third consecutive defeat. A result which has seen them drop in the standings, and into the relegation zone.

Paradise welcomed the three points, as their season has been decorated with inconsistency, which has seen them positioned in fifth place and 14 points off leaders Weymouth Wales.

The hero for Paradise in this encounter was Deighton Griffith Secondary student and national Under 17 forward Shamari Harewood.

Harewood scored twice to spearhead the Paradise attack. He scored his first goal in the 25th minute, when he exchanged a quick one-touch pass with Mario Harte inside the BDFSP’s defense and then coolly passed the ball beyond the left foot of goalkeeper Terry Smith from close range.

Akeem Ramsay equalized for the BDFSP in the 33rd minute when he beat the high Paradise FC defensive line and raced into the penalty area, before lifting the ball over the on-rushing Jirah Malcolm in goal.

Three minutes after halftime Renaldo Trim regained the lead for Paradise, courtesy of another assist from Harte.

The former BDFSP captain spotted the run of Trim and played a well-timed reverse pass into the midfielder who drilled his left-footed shot powerfully pass Smith.

Harewood made it 3-1 in the 50th minute, shooting from the right side of the box and sending the ball into the far corner.

Six minutes later, BDFSP’s forward Nicholas Best cut Paradise’s lead to within one goal, but Paradise skipper Armando “Sugar” Lashley restored the two-goal cushion and ensured his team took all of the points to Dover, with his 12th goal of the season, scoring in the 89th minute.