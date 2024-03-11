BDF drawing on Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti knowledge Loop Barbados

Barbados will be involved in the multinational action in Haiti sanctioned by the United Nations (UN), for the second time in three decades.

However, this time, ahead of the upcoming multinational intervention planned to rescue persons in Haiti, Barbados Defence Force (BDF) members will possibly be more mentally and emotionally aware of what they could face on the island. The Force is being assisted by some of its members who were part of the deployment to Haiti in 1994 during Operation Uphold Democracy.

Building on the knowledge of those, who are acting as mentors now, the BDF will be working to ensure that its troops are well prepared, not just physically.

we are making the best use of those individuals to be able to pass on some of the knowledge

Explaining to the media on March 6, 2024, was Military Advisor to the Chief of Staff Lt Colonel Carlos Lovell.

Speaking at St Ann’s Fort, he said, “There are members of the Barbados Defence Force who are engaged in pre-mission training, preparing them not just physically, in regard to security operations and tactics, but also from a psychological standpoint, to face the challenges when we do arrive in Haiti as part of a multinational task force.”

To best prepare the members, he shared, “We also have persons who are in the Barbados Defence Force still who were part of that multinational intervention in 1994 and we are making the best use of those individuals to be able to pass on some of the knowledge, some of the information and some of the cultural nuances with respect to the Haitian people.”

In 1994, Barbados was part of Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti. The invasion force numbered nearly 25,000 military personnel from all services, backed by two aircraft carriers and extensive air support. The United States made up majority of the forces, but a multinational contingent from Caribbean nations, including Barbados, agreed to serve in an operation conducted under the United Nation mandate. The addition of these multinational forces shifted the operation from a US military intervention under the Clinton Administration to UN-sanctioned multinational action.

Lt Colonel Lovell’s comments came the same day, the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, made a call for the urgent deployment, with no further delay, of the Council-mandated multinational security support mission in Haiti. In a statement issued on the UN’s website on March 6, Türk said, “This situation is beyond untenable for the people of Haiti.”

Since the beginning of this year, in just 65 days, some 1,193 people have been killed and 692 others injured by gang violence in Haiti.