BDF Charity Fun Run/Walk gets $5,000 from MOH to help | Loop Barbados

Dr Sonia Browne lauded the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) for keeping its fundraising fun run/walk alive throughout the pandemic and begged Barbados to get up and walk off non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness with Responsibility for NCDs, Dr Browne told those gathered in Independence Square, The City that keeping fit not only helps with correcting issues but it is “preventative. It prevents the diabetes, and the obesity and the hypertension. So I want to encourage you to keep the ball rolling, pass it on and keep walking. Walk off diabetes. Walk off obesity. Walk off hypertension.”

The event ‘Workout and Move!’, where Dr Browne participated in the exercise and gave brief remarks, was held in support of the Barbados Defence Force’s annual charity virtual run and walk. There were five fitness instructors for Tai Chi, line-dancing, aerobics, dancercise and yoga for the three-hour session.

People were in their house almost under house arrest and depression came in there

This year, the Ministry of Health and Wellness sponsored the BDF’s Virtual Charity run/ walk. The initiative went virtual when gathering restrictions and social distancing came into effect to combat the spread of COVID. BDF worked online to keep its commitment to its beneficiaries.

Funds donated to the Barbados Defense Force at the event held on World Health Day 2022 in the Square will go to the benefit of the minor survivors of deceased BDF soldiers and to the BDF’s adopted charity – The Precious Touch Foundation. Dr Browne presented the cheque for $5,000 to the BDF.

I can only say that initiatives like this can add to the health benefits of Barbadians

The evening session was the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ first in-person outdoor event in two years and it saw the State Minister and many citizens working out and moving

Speaking from the stage, Dr Browne said:

“As you know I’m responsible for the NCDs part of it in the Ministry of Health and Wellness and I can only say that initiatives like this can add to the health benefits of Barbadians and usually exercise, including dancing is only seen as a weight-loss tool, relaxation tool, but I’m here to tell you that along with other lifestyle changes – diet and so on, exercise goes a long way.”

And she shared that the advantages of exercise are not only physical. She said that a good exercise routine can help with depression and mental health issues. “We all know that with the shutdown in COVID people were going through things. People were in their house almost under house arrest and depression came in there. They were worried about children. They were worried about income.

“Exercise brings the community together Exercise brings families together. There is so much more to it.”

Dr Browne said she was happy to see many onboard, and she lobbied for the initiative to be a “yearlong initiative”.