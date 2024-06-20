BCSI business forum on cricket postponed

The Barbados Coalition of Services Industries (BCSI) announces that the breakfast forum titled “Beyond the Boundary: Cricket’s Economic Power Play Post World Cup” will be postponed due to a scheduling conflict.

The breakfast forum was originally set for this Friday, June 21, 2024, however the BCSI ensured that a new date will be announced soon. This is expected to allow attendees to fully engage with the content following the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The forum, which features a distinguished panel of experts, has garnered significant interest from local, regional, and international stakeholders. However, the original date coincided with the heightened focus on the T20 World Cup.

Stakeholders expressed a strong preference for the event to take place after the World Cup to facilitate a comprehensive discussion on the tournament’s impact and legacy.

The upcoming event will maintain its original format, offering a platform for local, regional, and international attendees to delve into the economic effects of major cricket events. This extension will also allow more time for registration, enabling broader participation both in person and virtually and aims to accommodate a broader audience, ensuring a more inclusive and comprehensive discussion on cricket’s economic influence.

President of the BCSI, Amanda Reifer, emphasized the value of this forum:

“Attending the BCSI breakfast forum provides a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into the economic power of cricket and similar sporting events, post ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. We look forward to having our esteemed panel of experts will share their knowledge and expertise, allowing attendees to understand and harness the untapped potential of this sport for business growth. Additionally, the event will offer a platform for networking and collaboration with industry leaders, opening doors to new opportunities and partnerships.”

For more information and to register for the rescheduled event, persons are encouraged to contact the BCSI at [email protected] or the Secretariat at 429-5357.

(GIS).