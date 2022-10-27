BCC receives generous book donation from Japan Embassy Loop Barbados

The library at the Barbados Community College (BCC) has expanded its offerings thanks to a generous donation by the Embassy of Japan to Barbados.

The Japanese Embassy donated 65 books covering topics such as Japanese history, culture, and more, to the college as part of the Read Japan Project. The Read Japan Project is an initiative by the Tokyo Foundation of Policy Research and the Nippon Foundation, which aims to “provide readers around the world with an accurate picture of Japan”. BCC signed on to the Project in April of this year.

BCC principal, Annette Alleyne expressed that this donation signalled the start of a prosperous relationship between the college and the Embassy.

“It is through alliances through this one like this one with the Government of Japan, through its embassy here in Barbados, that we hope to create students of the world in alignment with our goal which is to become a world class centre of excellence in the future.”

“In order for us here at the BCC to operate in a global standard, we have to continue to build alliances with organisations such as you that demand the highest quality of performance. We have to embrace initiatives such as this where our students’ minds and imaginations are provoked to conceptualise, to strategise, to innovate and to create. This literature, this invaluable donation, from our friends and colleagues at the Embassy of Japan is one such initiative. We firmly believe that the Read Japan project presents an excellent opportunity for cultural exchange and will elevate the BCC brand,” the principal remarked.

(From Left) Barbados Community College (BCC) registrar, Roger Worrell; deputy principal, Dr Cheryl Weekes; principal Annette Alleyne; Ambassador Fukushima Kayoko and Senator John King, special advisor on Culture and Heritage.

Alleyne indicated that she hoped this partnership will lead not only to an exchange of culture but also language, where students and staff can learn Japanese.

“We do not want this relationship to be one-sided….We here at BCC, we also have a rich cultural history and a legacy that we also want to share with you and it is with this in mind that we propose…collaborations by the way of student exchanges and working together in cultural events,” Alleyne recommended.

Ambassador of Japan to Barbados, Her Excellency Fukushima Kayoko, who attended the presentation ceremony assured the educators that “this is not the end”.

“This is not the end of our cooperation but rather an extension until further cooperation and I look forward to discussing the possibilities for that future,” said the Ambassador.

The presentation ceremony was also attended by Special Advisor on Culture and Heritage, Senator John King.