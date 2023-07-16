BCC honours Sir Lloyd, will never forget the man nor his legacy Loop Barbados

The Barbados Community College (BCC), the brainchild of the late Right Honourable Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford, will not let his legacy die.

The College has contributed tremendously to the educational landscape here

Giving this assurance on the day of his State Funeral, Friday, July 14, 2023, is the BCC Head of the Quality Assurance and Enhancement Unit and Chair of the Academics Planning and Review Committee Dr Jean Butcher-Lashley.

Speaking to Loop News, she said that the college boasts of having a graduate in almost every home on island and will continue to keep high standards in honour of its founding father – Sir Lloyd.

Dr Butcher-Lashley said:

“The College was established in 1968, due in large measure to his efforts at the time…through his vision the College was established and we know the importance of the Barbados Community College within the landscape of Barbados. There is a graduate in every household… The College has contributed tremendously to the educational landscape here in Barbados and beyond our shores. So that is the legacy that Sir Lloyd has left and we will not forget that nor him.”

In the weeks since his passing at the end of June, the college organised a display in the library showing his life and contributions through pictures and artifacts. Included in the display is Sir Lloyd’s desk, because he did not bring BCC to fruition and walk away. The desk on display is that which Sir Lloyd sat at and conducted his business on campus. He lectured and guided students during his years as an educator on the campus.

Sir Lloyd’s funeral service was shown on a large screen at BCC on Friday for students, staff and members of the general public.